Sarah Michelle Gellar is still proud of her legacy on the hit series, “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” which she starred in from 1997 to 2003. The Subaru paid spokesperson chatted with Access Hollywood about the iconic show and revealed that she still keeps in touch with many of her costars after all these years. She also reveals her Valentine’s Day plans with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and how she’s raising awareness for Feeding America

