Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals If It Was Love At First Sight With Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting candid about the first time she met her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.! The 45-year-old actress chatted with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and revealed if it was love at first sight when she met her husband. The 45-year-old also gushed over Brendan Fraser and the success he’s had recently with his new movie “The Whale.”

