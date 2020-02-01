Also available on the NBC app

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking back on where it all began with Freddie Prinze Jr. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" co-stars are celebrating twenty years since their love story first began – and they have their friend Leslie to thank for inadvertently setting everything in motion. "20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town. That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up," she wrote on Instagram. Sparks clearly flew on that one-on-one dinner, turning their friendship into something more. "Now, twenty years later, 17-plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner," she added.

Appearing: