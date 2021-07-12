Also available on the nbc app

Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Tiffany Smith chatted with Access Hollywood about their Netflix animated series, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” and what fans can expect. Tiffany also looks back at her previous role as Meghan Markle and if she’d ever want to play her again. Plus, there’s a fun moment when Chris puts Sarah on the spot asking her to do a Skeletor impression. “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” will launch on July 23, 2021 on Netflix.

Appearing: