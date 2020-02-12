Also available on the NBC app

Sarah Michelle Gellar is supporting her pal Selma Blair as she continues her difficult journey with multiple sclerosis. While chatting with Access Hollywood her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Do It Every Night campaign with Cascade, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum reacted to Selma's candid post about her symptoms and reflected on how lonely MS can feel. "Each case is so individually unique, so that even if someone with MS speaks to someone else with MS, their symptoms are entirely different," Sarah said. "So I think it's a very isolating journey. … I think it's particularly hard for her. I think she's incredibly brave."

Appearing: