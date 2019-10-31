Also available on the nbc app

That's what friends are for! Sarah Michelle Gellar found a welcome bright spot in a harrowing situation thanks to longtime pal Selma Blair. The actresses posed for a heartwarming Instagram photo and Sarah revealed in her caption that she had evacuated her Los Angeles home days earlier amid the Getty Fire. "I'm definitely scared and emotional," Sarah wrote, sharing how running into Selma helped change her outlook. "These moments remind me to be grateful for all the blessings I have, and Selma you are certainly one of them."

