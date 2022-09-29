Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the loss of a loved one. The "And Just Like That…" star's family announced that her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, who married Jessica's mother back in 1969, has passed away. "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away yesterday at age 76," the Parker family said in a statement to People. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

