Sarah Jessica Parker Surprises Kristin Davis With ‘Sex And The City’ Trivia Quiz

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis may have wrapped their hit show “Sex And The City” over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten a single thing about the classic series! Kristin made an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” where the host had prepared a series of rapid-fire “SATC” questions for the actress. Much to her surprise, former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker was waiting on the line to ask Kristin an insider question no one else would have the answer to.

