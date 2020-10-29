Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Jessica Parker’s son James Wilkie Broderick just turned 18 years old and the proud mom shared never-before-seen photos to mark the milestone. “The Sex In The City” star shared a heartfelt tribute alongside adorable snaps of him as a little boy. The mom-of-three, who also shares 11-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick, has a lot of big news to celebrate. In May, SJP revealed on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" that there could be a “Hocus Pocus” sequel in the future.

Appearing: