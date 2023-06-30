Sarah Jessica Parker is getting honest about plastic surgery. The "Sex And The City" star joined "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday and candidly explained why she hasn't gone under the knife. "I think about all of it. I ask people all the time 'is it too late?'" she said to the host. "Now people would be like 'well you don't not only look rested you look like an entirely different human being." During the interview, SJP went on to share that she never felt the need to get any cosmetic procedures but did explain what she has done in terms of keeping her skin and face feeling good. "I go to a dermatologist and there is like, you know, you can get a peel and then there's like a machine and it will be like beep, beep, beep…I'll do any of that stuff." She revealed. She also reflected on why she doesn't blame people who do choose to get work done. "I do understand why people make the choice because there is is so much emphasis put on…especially women and primarily women about looks," she added. “I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.”

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight