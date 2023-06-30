Main Content

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why She Never Had Plastic Surgery While Discussing Aging In Hollywood

CLIP06/30/23

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting honest about plastic surgery. The "Sex And The City" star joined "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday and candidly explained why she hasn't gone under the knife. "I think about all of it. I ask people all the time 'is it too late?'" she said to the host. "Now people would be like 'well you don't not only look rested you look like an entirely different human being." During the interview, SJP went on to share that she never felt the need to get any cosmetic procedures but did explain what she has done in terms of keeping her skin and face feeling good. "I go to a dermatologist and there is like, you know, you can get a peel and then there's like a machine and it will be like beep, beep, beep…I'll do any of that stuff." She revealed. She also reflected on why she doesn't blame people who do choose to get work done. "I do understand why people make the choice because there is is so much emphasis put on…especially women and primarily women about looks," she added. “I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sarah jessica parker, Howard Stern, plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, SJP, And Just Like That, sex and the city, Surgery, facelift, sarah jessica parker plastic surgery, Steve Martin
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.