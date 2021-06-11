Also available on the nbc app

And just like that, the “Sex and the City” revival was officially underway. Sarah Jessica Parker is back as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO Max’s anticipated 10-episode series “And Just Like That,” which will follow Carrie and her pals as they navigate life, love and friendships in their fifties. The actress gave her Instagram followers behind-the-scenes peeks at the show’s first table read on Friday, snapping photos of scripts and place settings for Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone and new “SATC” co-star Sara Ramirez.

Appearing: