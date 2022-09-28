Main Content

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick's Twins Are All Grown Up In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

CLIP09/28/22

From Sanderson to Broderick, the sisters are back! Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in New York City to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, "Hocus Pocus 2," and her twin daughters made a rare red carpet appearance. The 13-year-olds, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, looked chic as they joined their mom, and their dad, Matthew Broderick, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday night. The pair looked chic, both rocking heels from their mom's SJP Collection for the event.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sarah jessica parker, SJP, daughters, twins, kids, hocus pocus, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.