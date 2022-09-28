From Sanderson to Broderick, the sisters are back! Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in New York City to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, "Hocus Pocus 2," and her twin daughters made a rare red carpet appearance. The 13-year-olds, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, looked chic as they joined their mom, and their dad, Matthew Broderick, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday night. The pair looked chic, both rocking heels from their mom's SJP Collection for the event.

