Sarah Jessica Parker Gushes Over Chris Noth Becoming A Dad Again At 64: 'I Love Him' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Jessica Parker still has nothing but love for Mr. Big! The "Sex and the City" icon told Access Hollywood guest correspondent Preston Konrad at a bottle signing for her new SJP wine in New York City that she's "very happy" for her former TV husband Chris Noth, following the news that he's expecting his second child with wife Tara Wilson at 64. "I love him," the actress gushed, praising Chris as a wonderful dad who "loves being a parent." As for her own marriage, Sarah Jessica goes on to explain why she keeps her relationship with husband Matthew Broderick mostly private – except when she publicly called out a false tabloid report that crossed the line.

