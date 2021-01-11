Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Jessica Parker is setting the record straight about her former "Sex and the City" co-star Kim Cattrall after news broke that the show would be revived as a 10-part limited series on HBO Max without her. When a fan wrote on Instagram, "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," Sarah Jessica replied, "We will too. We loved her so." Then, when another wrote that SJP and Kim "dislike each other," the "Divorce" actress shot that down, replying, "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

