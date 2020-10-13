Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Jeffery is speaking out on Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs' past criticism of the "Charmed" reboot. The actress stars alongside Melonie Diaz and Madeline Mantock in The CW's hit revival of the supernatural drama, now shooting its third season. Original leading ladies Rose and Holly Marie previously shared their disapproval of a new version in multiple tweets over the years and they didn't hold back in a newly-resurfaced video. Sarah told her Twitter followers that she wasn't planning to get involved in the conversation but ultimately decided to say she finds it "sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

