Sarah Hyland waited a bit until she went all the way to Paradise with Wells Adams. During a new episode of EllenTube's "Lady Parts," the "Modern Family" actress got candid about the pairs sex life and revealed that they didn't exactly have the most conventional start. "My fiancé and I, we couldn’t have sex for three months before we actually did," she said.

