Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are putting their wedding plans on the back burner. The "Bachelor in Paradise" star told Access Hollywood that they currently have no weddings plans and won't really start planning things until quarantine is over. Wells also talked all things “Bachelorette” and shared why he thinks Clare Crawley's suitors need to be re-cast, except for Matt James. The reality star also said there is still a good possibility "BIP" will be filmed this year. Plus, Wells dished on why he is truly the "Worst Cook In America." Check Wells learn how to cook on "Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition," which premieres on the Food Network May 10.

