Sarah Hyland Says Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph Are 'Relationship Goals'

Sarah Hyland chats with Access at HBO's 2019 Golden Globes afterparty and gushes about Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's proposal bit from the ceremony.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Golden Globes, Golden Globes 2019, Award season, sarah hyland, sarah hyland 2019, sarah hyland HBO Afterparty, sarah hyland golden globes, sarah hyland golden globes 2019, sarah hyland interview, sarah hyland modern family, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.