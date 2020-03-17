Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Sarah Hyland Opens Up About High-Risk Conditions During Pandemic: ‘My Panic Level Is Pretty High’

CLIP03/17/20
Also available on the nbc app

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland opened up on the “Brad Behavior” podcast on Tuesday about living with a compromised immune system amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, who has undergone over 16 surgeries including 2 kidney transplants, is at high risk of being seriously impacted by the coronavirus should she catch it. Sarah told host Brad Goreski that she was trying to remain indoors and that everything in her house is constantly sanitized.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Sarah Hyland, brad goreski, coronavirus, kidney, transplant, health, pandemic, Podcast
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.