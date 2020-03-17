Also available on the nbc app

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland opened up on the “Brad Behavior” podcast on Tuesday about living with a compromised immune system amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, who has undergone over 16 surgeries including 2 kidney transplants, is at high risk of being seriously impacted by the coronavirus should she catch it. Sarah told host Brad Goreski that she was trying to remain indoors and that everything in her house is constantly sanitized.

Appearing: