Sarah Hyland is a protective big sister on and off-screen! The "Modern Family" star was not afraid to defend castmate and TV sis Ariel Winter when Instagram followers tried shading the sexy outfit she wore to the show's wrap party. Both women stunned in sheer black dresses for the event, with Ariel's showing off her matching undergarments and killer figure. Sarah noted their similar looks with a heartfelt caption that also honored their bond, and shut down comments that her pal's look wasn't appropriate.

