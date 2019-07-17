Also available on the nbc app

It's official! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged. The "Modern Family" star and the "Bachelorette" alum announced their happy news with a series of swoon-worthy photos on Instagram. Wells took things to the next level with a video of his beachside proposal, which Sarah applauded for "making everyone cry." The celebration is just beginning for the soon-to-be newlyweds, but they're already kicking things off with a detail every Bachelor Nation stan will appreciate.

Appearing: