Sarah Ferguson Stands Up For Prince Andrew Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'He Is The Best Man I Know'

Sarah Ferguson has nothing negative to say about Prince Andrew. The Duchess of York stood up for her ex-husband in Vogue Arabia magazine amid the public backlash from his connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein. "It's incredibly difficult," she said of the situation. "When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me to see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know." Ferguson wed the Duke of York at Westminster Abbey in 1986, but the pair divorced 10 years later. The former couple shares two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

