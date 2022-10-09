Sarah Ferguson is sharing an update on Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis. After the monarch's passing, news broke that the Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew would be taking care of the two dogs, Muick and Sandy. During an appearance at the Henley Literary Festival this week, Sarah said that looking after the pups was "a big honor," per The Telegraph. According to the publication, she also called the corgis "national treasures," adding that they'd "been taught well."

