Sarah Ferguson is hoping to spread some positivity. The Duchess of York took to Instagram to pen a message to royal fans amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. She posted a photo of flowers writing, “We are listening to and supporting anyone who is suffering and with all our heart, wish you the courage and strength to never give up. We are united in sending healing energy so please don’t feel alone or give up. And a huge virtual hug of love and smiles to all the children.”

