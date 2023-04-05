Main Content

Sarah Ferguson Says Royals Must Be 'In Or Out' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Shocking Exit

Sarah Ferguson is reflecting on royals who leave the family, exactly three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles. In a new interview with "The Independent," the Duchess of York got candid. "Well, you can't have it both ways. You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out," she said. "But then don't cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it." Although she did not specifically call out her nephew, Harry, and his wife, Meghan, in her remarks, fans were quick to draw comparisons to when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were planning for change and a more independent life back in 2020.

