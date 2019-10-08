Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Sarah Ferguson Reveals New Details About Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding!

CLIP10/08/19
Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Ferguson can't wait until her daughter's royal wedding! The Duchess of York talked with HELLO! at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala where she revealed how proud she is that her daughter is going to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mum, Nikki. it's really, really good news," she said. "I'm really, really proud of them both." She also said she never thought she'd feel like way about her daughter's wedding. "For mums out there, oh my gosh, you know what, I never understood what it is to have tears of joy. Because I've looked at mothers at weddings and I'm going, Oh yeah, yeah, yeah it's good news.' No, no, you really feel it because they're your babies," she said. Beatrice announced she was engaged on twitter on Sept. 26, 2019.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Princess Beatrice, sarah ferguson, Duchess of York, Royals, Royal Wedding, princess eugenie, entertainment
S2019 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.