Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Ferguson can't wait until her daughter's royal wedding! The Duchess of York talked with HELLO! at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala where she revealed how proud she is that her daughter is going to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mum, Nikki. it's really, really good news," she said. "I'm really, really proud of them both." She also said she never thought she'd feel like way about her daughter's wedding. "For mums out there, oh my gosh, you know what, I never understood what it is to have tears of joy. Because I've looked at mothers at weddings and I'm going, Oh yeah, yeah, yeah it's good news.' No, no, you really feel it because they're your babies," she said. Beatrice announced she was engaged on twitter on Sept. 26, 2019.

Appearing: