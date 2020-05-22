Also available on the nbc app

The last week of May was supposed to be a magical time for Princess Beatrice, who was set to walk down the aisle with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi before the pandemic forced them to postpone. Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, reflected on the decision on “City Island PodCast,” saying, “It’s sad for me that Beatrice – she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.” Sarah also explained why she and Bea are quarantining apart and shared details about life in isolation with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

