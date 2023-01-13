Main Content

Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley In Emotional Tribute: 'My Devoted Friend'

CLIP01/13/23

Sarah Ferguson is mourning the loss of her friend, Lisa Marie Presley. Fergie shared a heartbreaking tribute to the daughter of Elvis Presley on Friday morning, following the news of her death. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla." She wrote on Instagram alongside an old photo of the pair looking happy together.

