Also available on the nbc app

It's official! Royals are just as obsessed with "Bridgerton" as the rest of us are! Sarah Ferguson revealed she's such a fan of the Netflix hit that just one binge wasn't enough, telling Us Weekly that she adores "Bridgerton" so much, in fact, she watched it twice! The Duchess of York raved not only about the romantic period drama's lavish costumes and set design but also its fierce female characters, sharing that she especially enjoyed leading lady Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) coming-of-age journey.

Appearing: