Sarah Ferguson Has A Total Blast Riding Her 'Scooter Suitcase' Around Beijing Airport

Also available on the NBC app

Beep beep! Sarah Ferguson just showed off the ultimate travel hack. The Duchess of York had a total blast riding around Beijing airport on her "scooter suitcase," zooming effortlessly past multiple check-in desks and giggling when dodging passers-by. Fergie accompanied her video with a cheeky caption, joking to Instagram followers that she'd found the perfect way to "keep your head on when all about you, [people] are losing theirs and blaming it on you." Fans loved seeing Sarah have some good-natured fun and praised her for sharing such an enjoyably goofy side of herself.

Appearing: