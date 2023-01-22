Main Content

Sarah Ferguson Gives Touching Tribute To Late Friend Lisa Marie Presley At Public Memorial Service

CLIP01/22/23

Sarah Ferguson honored Lisa Marie Presley at her public memorial service at Graceland on Jan. 22. The Duchess of York spoke at the service about her beloved late friend, who she lovingly called "sissy." "My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was," Sarah said in part.

