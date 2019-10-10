Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of Sarah Ferguson's milestone 60th birthday, the Duchess of York is opening up about her go-to cosmetic procedures! "I've had a lot of help to look like this at 60," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew revealed in a candid interview in the health section of the Daily Mail. "I've started the laser treatment, but it's not finished yet. The collagen needs to rebuild. I hope it will all be done by my birthday," she revealed. But Fergie also confessed her cosmetic fixes don’t stop at her face!

Appearing: