Sarah Ferguson Compares Herself To Megan Markle: 'I Have Been in Meghan's Shoes'

Also available on the NBC app

Sarah Ferguson is here for Meghan Markle! In a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the 60-year-old royal confessed that she totally sympathizes for the Duchess of Sussex's struggles. "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her," Fergie said. "I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?" She continued, "Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes and I still am."

Appearing: