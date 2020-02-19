Main Content

Sarah Ferguson And Royal Family Still Wish Prince Andrew Happy 60th Birthday Following Scandal

Sarah Ferguson continues to publicly support her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, despite his alleged ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duchess of York sent sweet wishes to the embattled royal via social media to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on February 19. She shared a black-and-white picture of the Duke with his dogs and simply wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew." The royal family also honored the occasion with a special tribute from their official Instagram account, featuring one photo of Prince Andrew as a baby and another from present-day.

