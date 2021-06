Also available on the nbc app

Sarah Drew is psyched to be back on set as April in “Grey’s Anatomy.” But is she hoping Jackson and April get back together? The star chatted with Access Hollywood about reuniting with Jesse William on set of the show as well as her role on “Cruel Summer” and what fans can expect to see this season! “Cruel Summer” airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Freeform.

