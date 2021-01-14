Also available on the nbc app

Sara Gilbert is excited for the new ladies of "The Talk." The former TV host weighed in on the show welcoming Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth to the panel while chatting with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. "I think it's a magical place to be and I hope they enjoy it," she said. "I can't wait until I can be there and talk to them in person." The actress and producer also dished on finding stardom at a young age and revealed whether she would let her children join the entertainment industry! "The Conners" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Appearing: