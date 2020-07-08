Also available on the nbc app

Sara Bareilles is mourning the unimaginable loss of her friend Nick Cordero. "He was such a kind heart, so talented, so humble, so kind," she told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles three days after the Broadway star died of COVID-19 complications. Sara called Nick's wife Amanda Kloots "a love warrior," adding, "She really was so faithful and so determined, and I think we all really did not expect it to end like this." The "Love Song" artist also gave the inside scoop on her new series "Little Voice," which features her original music, and broke down the meaning behind her anthem "Brave." "Little Voice" debuts on Apple TV+ on July 10.

