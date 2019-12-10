Saoirse Ronan Reacts To Throwback Video Of Herself On Teen Shopping Spree With Access Hollywood

Also available on the NBC app

Saoirse Ronan has always had an eye for style! More than a decade ago, Access Hollywood took the then-13-year-old "Atonement" star on a trip to Los Angeles shopping hotspot Kitson – and Saoirse and her "Little Women" co-stars had the best reactions as they re-watched our unearthed video of the fun excursion! Plus, Access also shares a peek at a similar shopping trip Saoirse's screen partner Emma Watson took with us one year prior!

