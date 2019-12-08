Also available on the nbc app

Two years after "Lady Bird," Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet are back together again for "Little Women"! At a junket for their new film, Saoirse told Access Hollywood that she often fields questions about her two-time co-star. "Whenever any girl asks me about Timmy, I'll start to talk about how great an actor he is, and they're, like, kind of bored," she explained. "And then I just go, 'And, you know, his eyes are amazing!' And they're like, 'Are they?!'" Saoirse and her co-stars also discussed what it was like to work with Meryl Streep, who Laura Dern says is "hysterical" and "amazing" in the role of Aunt March. "Little Women" hits theaters Dec. 25.

