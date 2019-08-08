Also available on the NBC app

Paul Hill is paying tribute to his daughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill. Just two days after he laid his only child to rest, Paul overcame his fears of heights and water and jumped into the harbor at Hyannis Port to honor his late daughter. Saoirse's uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, captured the heartfelt moment. He explained on Instagram how Paul didn't know how to swim, but he wanted to take a plunge because his daughter loved the water so much.

