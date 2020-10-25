Also available on the nbc app

Sandra Oh is still close with her "Grey's Anatomy" family. The "Killing Eve" actress told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, "I was just recently in touch with Kevin McKidd. Kevin and I are very, very close, you know? And then, having seen a couple of cast members in the past couple years, you know, it's been great to kind of stay in touch with them … They became like family members to me." Sandra also opened up about the joy of working on the new animated film "Over the Moon," which is out now on Netflix and in select theaters.

