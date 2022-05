Also available on the nbc app

Sandra Bullock spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new film, "The Unforgivable," which she also produced. She also shared about how she is "constantly" working to be the best mom to her daughter Laila. "Therapy, therapy, therapy and constantly working on myself admitting when I'm wrong," she said.

