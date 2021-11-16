Also available on the nbc app

Sandra Bullock is taking a trip down memory lane. While chatting with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her new highly-anticipated movie "The Unforgivable," the star looked back at one of her most iconic roles in the 1994 flick "Speed." Sandra revealed that a "whole list of other people" where considered for the movie before her, including Halle Berry, sharing, "I was like number 74. Fox Studio did not want me, did not want me." "The Unforgivable" hits theaters Nov. 24 and Netflix on Dec. 10.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution