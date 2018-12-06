Sandra Bullock Jokes She 'Went To The Meryl [Streep] School Of River Rafting' For Intense Water Scene In 'Bird Box'

Also available on the NBC app

Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes play survivors trying to save their family from a mysterious and terrifying force in Netflix's "Bird Box." Access' Kit Hoover sits down with the co-stars and Sandra jokes about taking inspiration from Meryl Streep for an intense water-based scene. Plus, what was it like working with John Malkovich in this film? And the pair dish on what they were like in high school. "Bird Box" arrives Dec. 21 on Netflix.

