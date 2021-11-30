Main Content

Sandra Bullock Gets Honest About Raising Two Black Children

Sandra Bullock is opening up about parenting two Black children. The 57-year-old actress had a candid conversation about motherhood while appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk." In a sneak peek clip, "The Unforgivable" star admits that "sometimes" she wishes she had the same skin color as her kids. "To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," she said.

Tags: Sandra Bullock, Red Table Talk, Jada Pickett Smith, willow smith
