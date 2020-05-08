Main Content

Sandra Bullock & Daughter Laila Honor Nurse In Rare Video Appearance For Mother's Day

Sandra Bullock is helping Jada Pinkett Smith celebrate a special group of moms this Mother's Day! The A-list star made a rare video appearance in an episode of "Red Table Talk" to honor April Buencamino, a nurse manager and mother who works in the COVID-19 unit at California's Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital. The actress' 8-year-old daughter Laila also made an adorable cameo to personally thank April for her service and dedication amid the pandemic.

