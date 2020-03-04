Also available on the nbc app

Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Anthony Mackie hit the red carpet at the National Civil Rights Museum for the premiere of "The Banker." The film tells the incredible true story of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, two businessmen who devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African American families achieve the American dream. "It's always important to tell stories that are about us that mean something to us, that relay a piece of history we didn't know," Samuel said, calling the movie, "the 'Hidden Figures' of banking." "The Banker" hits theaters March 6.

Appearing: