Sami Malek 'Figured' His Twin Brother Rami Malek Would Win The Oscar: 'He Killed It!'

CLIP02/25/19
Details
Sami Malek talks with Access about his twin brother Rami's big win at the 2019 Oscars for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Watch to find out what he had to say!

Reporter Speaks Out After Runner Allegedly Assaults Her On Live TV: 'He Violated Me'
CLIP 12/17/19
Kevin Hart's Wife Breaks Her Silence On Past Cheating Scandal: 'You Publicly Humiliated Me'
CLIP 12/17/19
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Believes 6-Year-Old Was Killed Because Of Him, Podcast Producer Says
CLIP 12/16/19
Amy Schumer Reveals She's A Kardashian Superfan In Praise-Filled Post – And Kim Responds!
CLIP 12/16/19
Kelly Ripa Says It’s A 'Privilege' To Take Part In This Holiday Tradition With Mark Consuelos
CLIP 12/16/19
Taylor Swift Calls Golden Globe Honor Like Being 'On A Cloud' And Dishes On Turning 30
CLIP 12/16/19
Brad Pitt Was A Guest At Jennifer Aniston's Star-Studded Holiday Party (Reports)
CLIP 12/16/19
Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Explain Why 'The Voice' Is 'Like A Day Care Backstage' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/16/19
Is Liam Hemsworth Dating Gabriella Brooks? Everything We Know About Their Rumored New Romance
CLIP 12/16/19
Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion Of 2019: 15 Best Moments From Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively And More
CLIP 12/16/19
Chris Harrison Explains Why Everything Was Going Good With Peter Weber Until Hannah Brown Showed Up
CLIP 12/16/19
Chris Harrison Says Peter Weber Doesn't Hold Back 'Showing Affection' Despite Other Girls' Feelings
CLIP 12/16/19
Nikki Bella Reveals Her Biggest Regret About Her Split From John Cena
CLIP 12/16/19
Newtown High School Wins State Football Title On Sandy Hook Shooting Anniversary
CLIP 12/16/19
Jessica Alba's Kids Are So Grown Up At First Family Red Carpet Event In Nearly A Year
CLIP 12/16/19
Jordyn Woods Calls The Leap From 'Life Of Kylie' To Acting ‘A Lot Of Work'
CLIP 12/16/19
Ian Somerhalder Insists Sexy Vampires Will Be In 'V Wars' And We’re Here For It!
CLIP 12/16/19
Lori Loughlin Accuses Prosecutors Of Concealing Evidence In College Admissions Case
CLIP 12/16/19
Nick Lachey Would Be A 'Dadager' If His Son Wanted To Join A Boy Band: 'I'd Be All For It!'
CLIP 12/16/19
Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Meghan McCain On 'The View': 'Please Stop Talking!'
CLIP 12/16/19
Kristen Bell Puts Mold Of Dax Shepard’s Severed Head In Christmas Box: Here’s Why!
CLIP 12/16/19
Timothée Chalamet Shares Fun Snap Sharing Fries With Meryl Streep On Set Of 'Little Women'
CLIP 12/16/19
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's On Bumble: 'I'm Looking For A Normal Guy'
CLIP 12/16/19
Celebrities Who Passed Away In 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Britney Spears Rocks Around A Christmas Tree And Asks Fans To Stop Saying ‘The Meanest Things’
CLIP 12/16/19
Prince Harry And Megan Markle Are Skipping The Queen's Pre-Christmas Parties, Reports Say
CLIP 12/16/19
Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Gives An Emotional Speech In Honor Of The Late Rapper
CLIP 12/16/19
Meet The Kids Of PS22 Chorus, The Viral Choir That's Sang With Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry & More
CLIP 12/16/19
Princess Beatrice Calls Ellie Goulding Her 'Dearest Friend' In Sweet Poem
CLIP 12/16/19
Prince George's Royally Adorable Christmas Wish Revealed
CLIP 12/16/19
Who Is Ana de Armas? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Knives Out' Star
CLIP 12/15/19
Taylor Swift Celebrates 30th Birthday With Epically Star-Studded Christmas-Themed Bash
CLIP 12/14/19
Taylor Swift's Fashion Evolution: From Country Princess To Confident Pop Powerhouse
CLIP 12/13/19
Lily-Rose Depp Breaks Down Her Favorite Fashion Moments (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/13/19
Megyn Kelly Reveals 6-Year-Old Son Was 'Confused' By 'Bombshell' Poster
CLIP 12/13/19
Jordyn Woods Reveals She Was Once Mistaken For Her Teen Sister's Mom
CLIP 12/13/19
Cole Sprouse And Adam Sandler Have 'Big Daddy' Reunion 20 Years Later
CLIP 12/13/19
Eva Longoria And Toddler Son Dancing Will Fill You With Christmas Cheer
CLIP 12/13/19
Taylor Swift Gets 30th Birthday Love From BFFs Halsey, Gigi Hadid And Todrick Hall
CLIP 12/13/19
Here’s How You Can Be Queen Elizabeth's Social Media Director And You Even Get Free Lunch!
CLIP 12/13/19
Chris Harrison’s Son Is All Grown Up As He Commits To Texas Christian University
CLIP 12/13/19
Robert Irwin's Emotional Response To Bindi Irwin Asking Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle | Golf Cart Confessions
CLIP 12/13/19
Meghan Markle Sends Kind Thank-You Note To Fan Who Sent Letter Of Encouragement
CLIP 12/13/19
Ryan Reynolds Has Unexpected Reaction To 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Acting Dreams
CLIP 12/13/19
Watch 22-Year-Old Taylor Swift Reveal What She Hoped To Accomplish By 30
CLIP 12/13/19
Juliette Porter Jokes About Dating ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber While Sitting Next To Ex Robby Hayes
CLIP 12/13/19
Colin Firth & Wife Livia Split After 22 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 12/13/19
Meghan McCain Doesn't Think Greta Thunberg ‘Earned’ Time's Person Of The Year Title
CLIP 12/13/19
Luis Fonsi Praises Justin Bieber For Opening Up 'A Lot Of Doors' For Latin Music
CLIP 12/13/19
Russell Simmons And 50 Cent Criticize Oprah Winfrey's #MeToo Documentary: 'It's So Troubling'
CLIP 12/13/19
‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Danny Aiello Dies At 86 Following Brief Illness
CLIP 12/13/19
Sarah Ferguson Compares Herself To Megan Markle: 'I Have Been in Meghan's Shoes'
CLIP 12/13/19
Kim Kardashian Reveals Doctors Refused IVF After 5 Surgeries Due To Pregnancy Complications
CLIP 12/13/19
Did Taylor Swift Predict In 2014 That Billie Eilish Would Win Billboard’s Woman Of The Year?
CLIP 12/13/19
Elizabeth Hurley Says She's 'Jealous' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get More Privacy Than Celebrities
CLIP 12/13/19
'Tall Girl's' Ava Michelle Sends Message To Herself When She Was On 'Dance Moms'
CLIP 12/13/19
Shenae Grimes' Baby Adorably Steals The Spotlight During Interview
CLIP 12/13/19
Jamie Foxx Hopes 'Just Mercy' Will Give People 'A Different Mindset' About Criminal Justice System
CLIP 12/12/19
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts To Her Year In Style At WWD Beauty Inc Awards
CLIP 12/12/19
Legal Expert Weighs In On Outrage Over Potential Harvey Weinstein Settlement
CLIP 12/12/19
Seal Says His Kids Were Wise To His 'The Masked Singer' Disguise: 'They Figured It Out'
CLIP 12/12/19
Kendall Jenner Mocks Sister Kylie With Playful Impression: 'I Love Overlining My Lips'
CLIP 12/12/19
Jennifer Hudson Once Fell Asleep On 'Cats' Set After Crying Scene: 'I Was So Drained From It'
CLIP 12/12/19
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Takes Her First Steps In Precious Home Video
CLIP 12/12/19
Why Lamar Odom And Fiancée Sabrina Parr Won't Have Sex Again Until Marriage
CLIP 12/12/19
Jessica Biel Glows In First Social Media Post Since Justin Timberlake's Public Apology
CLIP 12/12/19
Cassie Shares First Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl Frankie: 'She's Just Different'
CLIP 12/12/19
Channing Tatum Teaches 6-Year-Old Daughter How To Box: ‘I Always Want Her To Feel Safe’
CLIP 12/12/19
Ryan Reynolds Teases Baby No. 3's Name And Admits Why It's 'Harder And Harder' To Leave Home
CLIP 12/12/19
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Snuggles With Cousin Psalm In Adorable Bonding Moment
CLIP 12/12/19
Comedian Chris Cotton Dies At 32 Just Weeks Before First Baby Is Due
CLIP 12/12/19
Juice WRLD's Mom Opens Up About Late Son’s Prescription Drug Addiction: ‘His Legacy Will Help Others'
CLIP 12/12/19
'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Breaks His Silence On Dan Spilo's Shocking Exit From Competition
CLIP 12/12/19
Hayden Panettiere Returns To Social Media To Debut Dramatically Different New Hairstyle
CLIP 12/12/19
Bret Michaels Admits Why He's 'Really Protective' Over His Two Teen Daughters
CLIP 12/12/19
Joey Fatone Looks Back On His Biggest *NSYNC Wardrobe Malfunctions: 'I'm Always Ripping My Pants'
CLIP 12/12/19
Emily Ratajkowski Takes Aim At Harvey Weinstein By Writing 'F**k Harvey' On Her Arm
CLIP 12/12/19
Sarah Ferguson Stands Up For Prince Andrew Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'He Is The Best Man I Know'
CLIP 12/12/19
Selena Gomez Gave Her Little Sister The Sweetest Advice At Her First Red Carpet
CLIP 12/12/19
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Series Inspired By Their Wedding
CLIP 12/12/19
Lola Consuelos Stuns In Sexy Silk Dress For Family Christmas Card
CLIP 12/12/19
Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Over Her SAG Awards Nomination: 'I Can't Believe All This Is Happening!'
CLIP 12/12/19
Kate Middleton Rocks Princess Diana's Tiara For Queen’s Reception
CLIP 12/12/19
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares His Hot Takes On Mistletoe, Socks As Gifts & More Holiday Traditions
CLIP 12/11/19
Ryan Reynolds Says Falling Barricade 'Took Some Skin Off' His Leg: 'Other Than That, I Was Fine'
CLIP 12/11/19
From Miley And Liam To Kylie And Travis: The Most Shocking Celebrity Splits Of 2019
CLIP 12/11/19
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning': Everything You Need To Know About The New Docuseries
CLIP 12/11/19
Charlize Theron Reacts To Bathrobe Malfunction While Cheering Over SAG Nomination: 'I Got So Excited'
CLIP 12/11/19
Kate Middleton's Most Showstopping Style Moments Of 2019
CLIP 12/11/19
Christina Anstead And Tarek El Moussa Reunite To Cheer On Daughter Taylor At Christmas Show
CLIP 12/11/19
Andy Cohen Reveals His Son Said This Very Important Word For The First Time
CLIP 12/11/19
'The Voice' Eliminated Artists Reveal Which Coach Is The Biggest Diva: Blake, Gwen, John Or Kelly?
CLIP 12/11/19
Pete Wentz Gets Candid On Juggling Fatherhood And Life On The Road
CLIP 12/11/19
Child Actor Jack Burns Dead At Age 14
CLIP 12/11/19
Watch Robin Givens Practice Her Fierce Twerking Skills
CLIP 12/11/19
From Meghan Markle's Public Scrutiny To Prince Andrew's Scandal: 2019's Top Royal Moments
CLIP 12/11/19
Is Meghan Markle Using Her Royal Break To Plan A U.S. Launch Of Her Charity?
CLIP 12/11/19
Chris Brown Reveals The Unique Name Of His Newborn Son With Ammika Harris
CLIP 12/11/19
Kardashian Family Slams Rumors About Not Supporting Caitlyn Jenner’s Exit From ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’
CLIP 12/11/19
Teri Hatcher Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body At 55 After Fitness Challenge: 'No Filters, No Makeup'
CLIP 12/11/19
