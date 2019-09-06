Sam Smith Wore Heels To An Award Show For The First Time: It Feels So Good To 'Be Myself Like This'

Also available on the NBC app

Sam Smith just rocked his very first pair of red carpet heels! The "Dancing With A Stranger" singer hit the red carpet at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Aug. 3 in a stylish pair of heeled Gucci booties, which he dubbed his "virgin heels." The footwear choice was a daring new step for Sam, and he reflected on his empowering award show moment on Instagram. "There was a time where I thought I'd never ever ever be able to be myself like this, in front of the industry or anyone," he wrote in part. "It feels so good, and I just wanted to share that with you all."

Appearing: