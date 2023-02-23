Main Content

Sam Smith Teases Appearance On 'And Just Like That' Season 2: 'Up To Something Unholy On Set'

And just like that it looks like Sam Smith is joining season 2 of the "Sex and the City" spin-off! The 30-year-old "Unholy" singer shared a collab post to his Instagram on Wednesday with the HBO series having fun on set in New York City, captioning the post: "Up to something unholy on set." Sam isn't the only high-profile guest star on the upcoming season of "And Just Like That." Last week, a photo surfaced of Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie kissing her ex Aidan, played by John Corbett!

